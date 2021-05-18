Gems 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,239.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Gems has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $494,256.10 and approximately $5,239.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00097931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.83 or 0.01482061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00118693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00063253 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

