General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.44 billion. General Mills reported sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

