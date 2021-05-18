General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $66.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $597,509,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.