Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 335.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,444 shares of company stock valued at $906,497. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

