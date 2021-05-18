Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.90 million. Gentherm posted sales of $136.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $215,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

