GET Protocol (GET) Price Hits $4.89

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $55.64 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00010880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

