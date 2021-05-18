Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.61. 332,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,794,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

