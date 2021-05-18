Ghost Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $235,882.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $235,882.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00098104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $633.35 or 0.01479466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00118640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063797 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,373,799 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

