Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 385,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

