GINcoin Price Tops $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. GINcoin has a total market cap of $333,630.89 and $128.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GINcoin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,903.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.06 or 0.07770189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,143.44 or 0.02546467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00687699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00202438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.67 or 0.00785406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.99 or 0.00656956 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.66 or 0.00564902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006801 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.