Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.62. 13,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,982. Givaudan has a one year low of $68.24 and a one year high of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

