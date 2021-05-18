GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GSK opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

