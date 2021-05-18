Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 390

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

GLEN traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 324.60 ($4.24). 35,619,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,313,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 144.18 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 300.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.36. The firm has a market cap of £43.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

