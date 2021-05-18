Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $261.36

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.36 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 327.50 ($4.28). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 325.15 ($4.25), with a volume of 34,694,778 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glencore to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 300.22 ($3.92).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 261.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

