Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,589. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

