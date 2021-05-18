Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.870-8.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.55 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,308. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

