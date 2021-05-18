Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.93 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 460,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 943,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17.

