Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Trading Down 0.5%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.50. Approximately 35,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 28,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.