Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Shares Up 1.7%

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.49. 2,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 1,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95.

