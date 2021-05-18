Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.42. 19,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 18,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13.

