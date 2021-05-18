Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $41,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $271.46. 54,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average is $243.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $163.70 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

