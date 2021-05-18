Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.91. 191,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,506,994. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

