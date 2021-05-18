Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.21. 114,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

