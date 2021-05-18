Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. 223,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,048,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

