Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.68 million and $219,899.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00093290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00397600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00232859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005040 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.61 or 0.01347096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047147 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

