Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.45. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 17,172 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

