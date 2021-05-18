Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,457 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Creative Planning raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 885,815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 282,796 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,637,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 164,052 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

