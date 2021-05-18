Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $17,518.47 and $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.