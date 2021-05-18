GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.70

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as high as $16.60. GP Strategies shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 48,399 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPX shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $286.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GP Strategies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

