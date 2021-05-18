Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 0.8%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €24.60 ($28.94) and last traded at €25.10 ($29.53). Approximately 2,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.30 ($29.76).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Grammer alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $374.19 million and a P/E ratio of -8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15.

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.