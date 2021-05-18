Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.90% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON GTE traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 52.50 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354. The company has a market cap of £192.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 18.56 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.43.

In related news, insider Ryan Ellson purchased 3,434 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,850.22 ($3,723.83).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

