Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPMT. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,371. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

