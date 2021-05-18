Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPMT. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.
Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,371. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.49.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
