GravityCoin (GXX) Market Cap Reaches $77,071.12

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $77,071.12 and approximately $132.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00091076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00406198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00231192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.16 or 0.01370093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046429 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,696,016 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

