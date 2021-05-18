Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPEAF. Bank of America raised Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.