GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.62 million.

GSKY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. Analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

