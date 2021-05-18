Greg Bettinelli Sells 12,500 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:BOOT traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 484,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,275. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
