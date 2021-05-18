Greg Bettinelli Sells 12,500 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 484,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,275. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

