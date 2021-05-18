Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,992 shares of company stock worth $12,217,262 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

