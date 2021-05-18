Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces — Dividend of $1.92 (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.9241 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

