Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces — Dividend of $1.92 (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.9241 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of NYSE:PAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
