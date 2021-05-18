GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in American Tower by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in American Tower by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in American Tower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 31,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $245.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.32. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

