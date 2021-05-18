GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Diageo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Diageo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Diageo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo stock opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.98. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $190.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.