GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,794 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alteryx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,627. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -285.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.21 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

