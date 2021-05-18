GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,000 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $1,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,245.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,599,881 shares of company stock worth $139,676,039 in the last three months.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

