GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,190 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6314 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.