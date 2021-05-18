GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 837.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,927 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 3,934,782 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,762,000 after buying an additional 704,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $38,876,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after buying an additional 505,260 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 445,567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

