GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 300,746 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 460.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,746 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

