GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total value of $489,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $826,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA stock opened at $253.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

