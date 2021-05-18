GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,237,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,693,000 after buying an additional 82,610 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE BAH opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.