GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,388 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Insiders have sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.04.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.