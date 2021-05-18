GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

