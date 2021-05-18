GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $11,483,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

